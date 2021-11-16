1 person dies in double shooting on Cleveland’s East Side
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person is dead following a double shooting on Cleveland’s East Side.
Cleveland Police have crime scene tape up in the 4200 block of E. 114th Street and Miles Avenue.
A police spokesperson confirms that a man, possibly between the ages of 45 and 50, was shot in the side.
Police said he was dead on arrival.
A 45-year-old man was shot in the back and was taken to University Hospitals.
