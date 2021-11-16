1 person dies in double shooting on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person is dead following a double shooting on Cleveland’s East Side.

Cleveland Police have crime scene tape up in the 4200 block of E. 114th Street and Miles Avenue.

A police spokesperson confirms that a man, possibly between the ages of 45 and 50, was shot in the side.

Police said he was dead on arrival.

A 45-year-old man was shot in the back and was taken to University Hospitals.

Look for updates on cleveland19.com and the free 19 News App.

Cleveland Police have crime scene tape up in the area of E. 114th St. and Miles Ave. (WOIO)

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.