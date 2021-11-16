2 Strong 4 Bullies
1 person dies in double shooting on Cleveland’s East Side

By Damon Maloney
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person is dead following a double shooting on Cleveland’s East Side.

Cleveland Police have crime scene tape up in the 4200 block of E. 114th Street and Miles Avenue.

A police spokesperson confirms that a man, possibly between the ages of 45 and 50, was shot in the side.

Police said he was dead on arrival.

A 45-year-old man was shot in the back and was taken to University Hospitals.

Cleveland Police have crime scene tape up in the area of E. 114th St. and Miles Ave.
Cleveland Police have crime scene tape up in the area of E. 114th St. and Miles Ave.(WOIO)

