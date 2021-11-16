$5,000 reward offered for East Cleveland torture, murder suspect tips that lead to arrest

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals announced Tuesday it is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of Hakeem-Ali Shomo.

Hakeem-Ali Shomo (East Cleveland police)

East Cleveland police said Shomo, 30, is the only person still on the run for the kidnapping, torture and murder of Alishah Pointer, 22.

Alishah Pointer (Source: FBI, Cleveland Division)

Pointer’s body was found on Nov. 4 in the basement of a burned out abandoned home in the 14500 block of Savannah Avenue in East Cleveland.

According to East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner, the assailants believed Pointer had information relative to a crime committed in Cleveland and they tortured her in an attempt to get this information.

Family members told 19 News the information was related to the murder of Aminjas Shomo, 19, in Slavic Village earlier this month.

Chief Gardner added Pointer was transported to several different locations before finally being killed on Savannah Avenue.

Six suspects are already in custody for Pointer’s murder.

Nathanial Poke, Portria Williams, Anthony Bryant and Brittany Smith pleaded not guilty in East Cleveland Municipal Court Monday. They are being held on a $2 million bond.

Starting from top, left to right: Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel Poke Jr., Portia Williams, Anthony Bryant, Indya Pauldo (Source: East Cleveland police)

The fifth suspect in custody is Indya Pauldo.

And the sixth suspect is a 17-year-old girl. She is also charged with murder and is being held at the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center.

Anyone with information Shomo can call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED.

