2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

WATCH: RTA officer seen pushing man off platform

The incident is from February 16th and led to charges against the officer.
RTA
RTA(WOIO)
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 7:10 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - RTA Officer Patrick Rivera has been charged with assault, dereliction of duty and unlawful restraint after he pushed a man off a platform at the Brookpark Station on February 16th, 2021.

The security video from the scene shows officer Rivera pushing the man over the platform edge after the man approaches him. Rivera was placed on Decision Making Leave (DML), which is the final level of punishment before termination.

On November 13th, Officer Rivera was charged with three counts, and suspended without pay from the RTA on the same day. He was in court on the 13th and released on $2,500 bond.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s daughter has died
Delonte West
Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Delonte West arrested in Florida on alcohol-related charge

Latest News

The man accused of abducting a 5 year old Jackson Township girl remains in jail in Illinois.
Man who allegedly abducted 5-year-old girl in Jackson Township remains in custody in Illinois
I77 Closed at I271
I-77 South at I-271 closed due to crash
Accused of murdering two people in Cleveland in 2018.
Witness testimony continues in trial for Garfield Heights man accused of double homicide
hospital beds
Ohio reports single-day increase of 3,927 new COVID-19 cases, additional 137 hospitalizations