Woman charged with attacking McDonald’s workers pleads not guilty, taking her case to trial

RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - Cherysse Cleveland pleaded not guilty and filed paperwork in Portage County Courthouse and proceeded to take her case to trial.

You may remember the shocking video of her that made headlines all around the world back in June, after McDonald’s employees in Ravenna told her they couldn’t fulfill her drink order: three different Slushie flavors mixed together.

Investigators say the 44-year-old woman jumped behind the counter and started an all-out food fight, throwing food and punches at the workers.

Workers tried to defend themselves but eventually, officers handcuffed Cherysse Cleveland and booked her into Portage County Jail on assault charges.

The next day she faced a judge with a face full of tears.

Prosecutors said she was a danger to others.

The judge set her bond at $1,000, and she was released from jail with orders from the judge to not contact the victims or return to that McDonald’s.

Fast forward to September when Cleveland contracted COVID-19, delaying her court date.

Monday morning she appeared in court.

Although she didn’t speak before the judge, her lawyer filed paperwork detailing her desire to take her case to trial.

A court date has not yet been set.

