2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Woman charged with attacking McDonald’s workers pleads not guilty, taking her case to trial

Cherysse Cleveland was caught on camera assaulting workers after not getting her Slushie
By Sia Nyorkor
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 7:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - Cherysse Cleveland pleaded not guilty and filed paperwork in Portage County Courthouse and proceeded to take her case to trial.

You may remember the shocking video of her that made headlines all around the world back in June, after McDonald’s employees in Ravenna told her they couldn’t fulfill her drink order: three different Slushie flavors mixed together.

Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)

Investigators say the 44-year-old woman jumped behind the counter and started an all-out food fight, throwing food and punches at the workers.

Workers tried to defend themselves but eventually, officers handcuffed Cherysse Cleveland and booked her into Portage County Jail on assault charges.

The next day she faced a judge with a face full of tears.

Prosecutors said she was a danger to others.

Woman charged in Ravenna McDonald’s attack previously served time for assaulting her grandmother

The judge set her bond at $1,000, and she was released from jail with orders from the judge to not contact the victims or return to that McDonald’s.

Fast forward to September when Cleveland contracted COVID-19, delaying her court date.

Monday morning she appeared in court.

Although she didn’t speak before the judge, her lawyer filed paperwork detailing her desire to take her case to trial.

A court date has not yet been set.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s daughter has died
Delonte West
Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Delonte West arrested in Florida on alcohol-related charge

Latest News

South High School in Cleveland to get new life as public safety training academy
South High School in Cleveland to get new life as public safety training academy
Witness testimony continues in trial for Garfield Heights man accused of double homicide
Witness testimony continues in trial for Garfield Heights man accused of double homicide
No end in sight to school bus driver shortage in Northeast Ohio
No end in sight to school bus driver shortage in Northeast Ohio
No end in sight to school bus driver shortage in Northeast Ohio
No end in sight to school bus driver shortage in Northeast Ohio