KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman told police she was sexually assaulted around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 14.

According to the victim, the attack happened in the area of Front Campus near Terrace Drive.

KSU Advisory Nov. 14 - Kent Campus: KSU Police are searching for a man for a reported sex offense that occurred early this morning. See www.kent.edu/advisory Posted by Kent State University on Sunday, November 14, 2021

Kent State officials said the incident is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Kent State Polcie at 330-672-3070.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.