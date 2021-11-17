19 News, KNR team up to give away 1,000 turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kisling, Nestico & Redick (KNR) is hosting its ninth annual Coats & Cans for Kids Turkey Giveaway on Friday, Nov. 19 from noon to 4 p.m. with 19 News.

During the event, KNR will give 1,000 turkeys to those who attend at 3412 W. Market Street in Fairlawn, Ohio.

To receive a free turkey, attendees are asked to pay it forward with a non-perishable food item or gently used coat.

All of the food collected will benefit the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank, while the coats will be distributed to Volunteers of America.

This event has provided more than 500,000 meals since KNR began this initiative in 2013.

To assist in transportation to the Turkey Giveaway, the Akron Metro RTA is offering free rides to and from KNR on Friday, Nov. 19.

Learn how to take advantage of the free transportation here.

