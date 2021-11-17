2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

19 News, KNR team up to give away 1,000 turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving

KNR 1,000 Free Turkeys
KNR 1,000 Free Turkeys
By 19 News Digital Team
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kisling, Nestico & Redick (KNR) is hosting its ninth annual Coats & Cans for Kids Turkey Giveaway on Friday, Nov. 19 from noon to 4 p.m. with 19 News.

During the event, KNR will give 1,000 turkeys to those who attend at 3412 W. Market Street in Fairlawn, Ohio.

To receive a free turkey, attendees are asked to pay it forward with a non-perishable food item or gently used coat.

All of the food collected will benefit the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank, while the coats will be distributed to Volunteers of America.

This event has provided more than 500,000 meals since KNR began this initiative in 2013.

To assist in transportation to the Turkey Giveaway, the Akron Metro RTA is offering free rides to and from KNR on Friday, Nov. 19.

Learn how to take advantage of the free transportation here.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s daughter has died
Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say

Latest News

The Cleveland Museum of Natural History has some unique dinosaur exhibits. (Source: WOIO)
Admission to Cleveland Museum of Natural History now $1 for SNAP participants
Rapid COVID-19 testing in Summit County
Several companies and organizations are partnering to help make sure no one is left behind,...
Turkey giveaway this Saturday at Shops at GlenVillage in Cleveland
Crash closes part of Cedar Road In Beachwood until Wednesday afternoon