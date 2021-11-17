19-year-old man wanted by Alliance police for attempted murder

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WOIO) - Alliance police are requesting the public’s help in locating a 19-year-old man accused of attempted murder.

According to police, Shawn Rasnick is wanted on the following charges:

Attempted murder

Felonious assault

Improperly discharging a fireman into a habitation

Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Police said Rasnick’s last known residence was Canton NE near Harmont Avenue and 25th Street.

He is described by police as 5′11″ and 390 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes.

Contact Alliance police at 330-821-9140 if you see Shawn Rasnick or know his location.

You can also message the department on Facebook or fill out their anonymous form.

