19-year-old man wanted by Alliance police for attempted murder
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALLIANCE, Ohio (WOIO) - Alliance police are requesting the public’s help in locating a 19-year-old man accused of attempted murder.
According to police, Shawn Rasnick is wanted on the following charges:
- Attempted murder
- Felonious assault
- Improperly discharging a fireman into a habitation
- Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Police said Rasnick’s last known residence was Canton NE near Harmont Avenue and 25th Street.
He is described by police as 5′11″ and 390 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes.
Contact Alliance police at 330-821-9140 if you see Shawn Rasnick or know his location.
You can also message the department on Facebook or fill out their anonymous form.
