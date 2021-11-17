2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 suspects steal cartons of cigarettes, vapes, cigars from Summit County drive-thru

(Source: Akron police)
(Source: Akron police)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men broke into a drive-thru earlier this week and stole numerous cartons of cigarettes, vapes, cigars and other property, according to Akron police.

A manager of the 1024 Drive Thru called Akron police around 11:30 a.m. Monday when they noticed the missing items.

The manager told officers the burglary must have happened overnight.

Both suspects had their faces covered.

The first suspect had braids or dread locks and was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and a red jacket with yellow stripes on the sleeves.

One of two suspects wanted for the burglary at the 1024 Drive Thru.
(Source: Akron police)

The second suspect was wearing a light colored sweatshirt or jacket and dark pants.

He also had a hood over his head.

One of two suspects wanted for the burglary at the 1024 Drive Thru.
(Source: Akron police)

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police at 330-375-2490.

