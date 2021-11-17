3 rescued from Lake Erie following boat crash, 1 remains missing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Huron Fire Department confirms that two boats crashed near the Cranberry Creek Marina around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Three people were rescued. One person remains missing.

The fire department said the search for that missing person has been suspended and will likely resume later this morning.

The U.S. Coast Guard responded and helped with the rescue and search.

19 News is working to gather more information. Stay connected to cleveland19.com for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.