3 rescued from Lake Erie following boat crash, 1 remains missing

Three people were rescued from Lake Erie in Huron following a crash involving two boats. One person remains missing.(WOIO)
By Damon Maloney
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Huron Fire Department confirms that two boats crashed near the Cranberry Creek Marina around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Three people were rescued. One person remains missing.

The fire department said the search for that missing person has been suspended and will likely resume later this morning.

The U.S. Coast Guard responded and helped with the rescue and search.

19 News is working to gather more information. Stay connected to cleveland19.com for updates.

