Admission to Cleveland Museum of Natural History now $1 for SNAP participants
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Museum of Natural History on Tuesday announced admission is now $1 for participants of SNAP.
According to a release, you can show your SNAP EBT card to be eligible for discounted admission up to four guests.
The discount is thanks to Museums for All, a national program that seeks to make museum visits possible for low-income families.
The Cleveland Museum of Natural History joins several other local museums in program participation.
