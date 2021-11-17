Admission to Cleveland Museum of Natural History now $1 for SNAP participants

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Museum of Natural History on Tuesday announced admission is now $1 for participants of SNAP.

According to a release, you can show your SNAP EBT card to be eligible for discounted admission up to four guests.

The discount is thanks to Museums for All, a national program that seeks to make museum visits possible for low-income families.

The Cleveland Museum of Natural History joins several other local museums in program participation.

We are excited to help make the museum accessible to all members of our community by removing the potential barrier of cost of admission. This program will welcome more families to the museum to explore and discover together, and foster the ongoing pursuit of scientific knowledge in curious learners of all ages. For children, students, and adults, an understanding of science is critically important to safeguarding our natural world and improving the civic life of our communities and country.

