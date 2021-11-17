2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Admission to Cleveland Museum of Natural History now $1 for SNAP participants

Dinosaur exhibit at Cleveland Museum of Natural History (Source: WOIO)
Dinosaur exhibit at Cleveland Museum of Natural History (Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Museum of Natural History on Tuesday announced admission is now $1 for participants of SNAP.

According to a release, you can show your SNAP EBT card to be eligible for discounted admission up to four guests.

The discount is thanks to Museums for All, a national program that seeks to make museum visits possible for low-income families.

The Cleveland Museum of Natural History joins several other local museums in program participation.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s daughter has died
Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say

Latest News

KNR 1,000 Free Turkeys
19 News, KNR team up to give away 1,000 turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving
Pre- and post-Thanksgiving rapid COVID-19 tests available in Summit County
Several companies and organizations are partnering to help make sure no one is left behind,...
Turkey giveaway this Saturday at Shops at GlenVillage in Cleveland
Crash closes part of Cedar Road In Beachwood until Wednesday afternoon