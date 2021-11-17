2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Browns QB Baker Mayfield: “This is probably the most beat up I have been in my career”

By Chris Dellecese
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A bruised and battered Baker Mayfield did not practice Wednesday but still hopes to play Sunday against Detroit.

Mayfield left the 45-7 loss to New England with a knee injury and admitted his movement Sunday was restricted.

“There are definitely a couple of plays where I look back and say maybe I would have used my feet here or there, but I have to adapt,” Mayfield said. “Nobody is going to feel bad for you. It is not an excuse. You have to find a way to make a play.”

The Browns and Lions kick off Sunday at 1 p.m.

Start your day with a live Tailgate 19 at 11 a.m., then remember to flip over to CW 43 immediately after the game for the Meijer 5th Quarter.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s daughter has died
Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say

Latest News

Overtime 11-16-2021
Overtime 11-16-2021- Browns, Lions preview
Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley (4) dunks the ball against the Boston Celtics in the second...
Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley out 2-4 weeks
The Indians sign hangs at Progressive Field (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Resolution reached between Cleveland Indians and roller derby team over Guardians name
Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum dunks the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first half...
Tatum scores 23, Celtics beat Cavaliers 98-92 to split set