Browns QB Baker Mayfield: “This is probably the most beat up I have been in my career”

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A bruised and battered Baker Mayfield did not practice Wednesday but still hopes to play Sunday against Detroit.

Mayfield left the 45-7 loss to New England with a knee injury and admitted his movement Sunday was restricted.

“There are definitely a couple of plays where I look back and say maybe I would have used my feet here or there, but I have to adapt,” Mayfield said. “Nobody is going to feel bad for you. It is not an excuse. You have to find a way to make a play.”

The Browns and Lions kick off Sunday at 1 p.m.

Start your day with a live Tailgate 19 at 11 a.m., then remember to flip over to CW 43 immediately after the game for the Meijer 5th Quarter.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.