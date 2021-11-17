Chagrin Boulevard in Beachwood closed due to injury crash

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A section of Chagrin Boulevard is closed due to a multi-car crash that caused injury.

According to police, all lanes are closed between Green Road and Warrensville Center Road.

The closure is expected to last several hours.

Beachwood police said the crash is under investigation and did not release further information.

Stick with 19 News for your traffic updates.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.