Cleveland Guardians merchandise will be available Friday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians are set to make their grand debut this week.

The brand new Cleveland Guardians Team Store will open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at Progressive Field.

But, according to a news release, that’s not all.

Starting Thursday evening, the team will transition their social media accounts to the Cleveland Guardians.

The change is happening on their Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat and YouTube.

If you have plans to visit the team store, do it early! The first 50 shoppers will be presented with a gift, the release said.

There’s also a chance to win raffle prizes and enjoy snacks.

The store will feature exclusive Guardians gear and souvenirs through Nov. 23.

That’s when the products will become available at other Northeast Ohio retailers.

