2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland Guardians merchandise will be available Friday

(Cleveland baseball team)
By Avery Williams
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians are set to make their grand debut this week.

The brand new Cleveland Guardians Team Store will open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at Progressive Field.

But, according to a news release, that’s not all.

Starting Thursday evening, the team will transition their social media accounts to the Cleveland Guardians.

The change is happening on their Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat and YouTube.

If you have plans to visit the team store, do it early! The first 50 shoppers will be presented with a gift, the release said.

There’s also a chance to win raffle prizes and enjoy snacks.

The store will feature exclusive Guardians gear and souvenirs through Nov. 23.

That’s when the products will become available at other Northeast Ohio retailers.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s daughter has died
Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say

Latest News

The Indians sign hangs at Progressive Field (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians cancel in-person Guardians fan fest
The Indians sign hangs at Progressive Field (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Removal of ‘Indians’ script sign at Progressive Field began Tuesday (video)
Two guardians rest on the Hope Memorial Bridge within site of Progressive Field, Friday, July...
Roller derby team claims ‘consumer confusion,’ sues Cleveland Indians over use of Guardians name
FILE - In this May 26, 2015, file photo, Oakland Athletics broadcaster and former catcher Ray...
Former Indians All-Star catcher Ray Fosse dies at 74