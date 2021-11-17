2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Covid delays sentencing for shoplifting couple who injured North Olmsted officer while fleeing

Jamal Samhan/Kristalyn Marcum (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Jamal Samhan/Kristalyn Marcum (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The couple accused of shoplifting at Great Northern Mall and then running over a North Olmsted police officer while fleeing were scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday; however, one of the defendants is under Covid-lockdown.

On Feb. 13, 2020, the off-duty officer was working security at Dillard’s when he saw Kristalyn Marcum leaving the store with several stolen items.

Marcum jumped into a waiting Kia Sportage, driven by Jamal Samhan.

Samhan then struck the officer, before driving away.

The officer suffered a concussion.

Samhan pleaded guilty to felonious assault, robbery, receiving stolen property, failure to comply, theft, petty theft and identity fraud.

Marcum pleaded guilty to robbery, receiving stolen property, theft, petty theft and identity fraud.

Sentencing has been re-scheduled for Dec. 2.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s daughter has died
Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say

Latest News

Jonathan Stinnett (Source: Jackson Township police)
Man jailed in Illinois for kidnapping Stark Co. girl expected back in Ohio next week
(Source: Portage County Sheriff deputies)
Portage County deputies arrest driver with drugs, gun
(Source: Parma Heights police)
Deer poachers illegally kill animal, Parma Heights police say
Shawn Rasnick
19-year-old man wanted by Alliance police for attempted murder