Crash closes part of Cedar Road In Beachwood until Wednesday afternoon

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Part of Cedar Road will be limited to one lane until around 4 p.m. Wednesday while utility crews make repairs following an early morning accident.

Beachwood police said the area affected is Cedar Road eastbound from 26900 Cedar Road to 27200 Cedar Road.

Police added if you need to access David Myers Parkway, the east driveway of the Peter B. Lewis Aquatic Center is open.

Heavy traffic and delays are expected.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.