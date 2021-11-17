Deer poachers illegally kill animal, Parma Heights police say
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 9:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for two deer poachers who were hunting illegally in the city earlier this month.
Parma Heights police said the two men killed a buck with a crossbow on Nov. 7, but never retrieved the animal, which is also illegal.
After the animal was struck, he ran into the woods near Stump/Big Creek Parkway.
Parma Heights police are asking anyone with information to call Sgt. Jeff Krepina at 440-481-3098 or jkrepina@phpd.us.
