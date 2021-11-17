Deer poachers illegally kill animal, Parma Heights police say

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for two deer poachers who were hunting illegally in the city earlier this month.

Parma Heights police said the two men killed a buck with a crossbow on Nov. 7, but never retrieved the animal, which is also illegal.

Do you know these deer poachers? Recognize the truck? These two killed a buck with a crossbow on 11/7/21. They hit him... Posted by Parma Heights Police Department on Tuesday, November 16, 2021

After the animal was struck, he ran into the woods near Stump/Big Creek Parkway.

Parma Heights police are asking anyone with information to call Sgt. Jeff Krepina at 440-481-3098 or jkrepina@phpd.us.

