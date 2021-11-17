Man jailed in Illinois on charges for kidnapping Stark County girl to be extradited to Ohio soon

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The man arrested for allegedly kidnapping a 5-year-old girl from Jackson Township is expected to be extradited to Ohio sometime next week.

Jonathan Stinnett is currently being held at the McLean County Detention Facility in Bloomington, Ill. on warrants for kidnapping and abduction.

The Stark County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office confirmed that the Jackson Township Police Department and the FBI are currently working on the extradition process.

The prosecutor’s office also said the FBI will be taking over the case.

The 5-year-old girl was found safe Nov. 12 near Blooming, Ill. after a person contacted the McLean County Sheriff’s Office about a suspicious vehicle.

The McLean County Sheriff’s Office said they ran the plates to the van and discovered it was connected to an AMBER Alert. The girl was located in the rear passenger area of the van and is now back with her family.

The girl was taken around 6:15 p.m. on Nov. 11.

According to a 911 call released to 19 News, the child’s mother told a dispatcher that her babysitter’s boyfriend said he was going to take the girl to a McDonald’s to go to the bathroom.

The mother said the babysitter contacted her after growing concerned when Stinnett failed to return. That’s when she called 911.

Initially, an endangered missing child alert was issued for the girl. About 20 hours an AMBER Alert was issued.

