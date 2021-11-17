2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Warm and windy today; rain arrives tonight

Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 1:37 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A strong cold front will track through tonight. We are warm and windy in advance of it today. Mostly cloudy sky. Afternoon temperatures in the 60s. A south wind will gust over 35 mph at times. Rain with the front moves in from west to east tonight. We will rain in the area as well tomorrow morning. Colder air builds in tomorrow. Temperatures fall to the lower 40s by morning. Some breaks in the clouds will happen after the rain moves out tomorrow morning. Afternoon temperatures will only make it to the middle 40s. Lake effect snow develops Thursday night. Expect some accumulation where the bands set up. It’s a northwest steering wind Friday so bands of lake effect snow will be in the area. Accumulation expected in the more persistent bands. The high temperature Friday only around 40 degrees.

