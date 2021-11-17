Ohio gaining momentum to legalize marijuana but it’s not a cure-all for legal system

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Judge David Matia runs one of the drug courts in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, and he says he mostly sees opioid cases.

“There’s this narrative out there about the justice system that we’re locking up and mass incarcerations being driven by marijuana arrests, and that’s just false,” said Matia, who doesn’t expect legalization to impact his caseload.

Ohio State Representative Casey Weinstein, a Democrat from Hudson, has sponsored a bill to legalize marijuana which is currently in the House Finance Committee while Republicans are preparing their own bill.

“We’ve shown we can do this without society collapsing and going reefer mad,” said Weinstein on what Ohioans can learn from nineteen states that have already legalized recreational marijuana.

Weinstein says the benefits of legalized marijuana include tax revenue generated by its legal sale, the ability to regulate the industry, and marijuana’s medical benefits. But Judge Matia says there hasn’t been enough testing to show marijuana’s positive health effects.

“Ohio has taken the most ridiculous route taken calling it ‘medical marijuana,’” said Matia. “You’re turning doctors into basically white-robed drug dealers.”

But he still sees the impact on society if it’s legalized to be minimal.

“t’s hard to argue that we should keep marijuana illegal while we keep alcohol legal,” said the judge.

Weinstein, meanwhile, says he expects House Republicans and Democrats to come up with the bill that will pass and get signed by Governor DeWine.

“It’s one of the few issues that truly cuts across partisan lines today and cultural lines and income lines,” said Weinstein. “I mean, everybody’s down with this, man, it’s time to go!”

The issue will go to a vote in Ohio in November if the legislature can’t pass a bill that becomes law.

