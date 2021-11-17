2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Portage County deputies arrest driver with drugs, gun

(Source: Portage County Sheriff deputies)
(Source: Portage County Sheriff deputies)((Source: Portage County Sheriff deputies))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver pulled over Monday evening for a traffic violation had illegal drugs, drug paraphernalia, a gun and ammunition in their vehicle, according to Portage County Sheriff deputies.

Deputies James and Deputy Bradley said they pulled over the driver near the 9000 block of Stanley Road in Windham after he allegedly had a lanes of travel violation.

The deputies said the driver tried to flee, but was stopped by their K9.

Last evening, Deputy James and Deputy Bradley made a traffic stop near the 9000 block of Stanley Road in Windham for a...

Posted by Portage County Sheriff's Office - Ohio on Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Deputies said the drugs included about 14 ounces of methamphetamine, cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms and marijuana, all packaged for distribution.

The driver also had $600 in cash and a suspended license, deputies said.

Deputies added the driver had active warrants in Geauga County and the passenger had active warrants through Kent.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s daughter has died
Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say

Latest News

Jonathan Stinnett (Source: Jackson Township police)
Man jailed in Illinois for kidnapping Stark Co. girl expected back in Ohio next week
Jamal Samhan/Kristalyn Marcum (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Covid delays sentencing for shoplifting couple who injured North Olmsted officer while fleeing
(Source: Parma Heights police)
Deer poachers illegally kill animal, Parma Heights police say
Shawn Rasnick
19-year-old man wanted by Alliance police for attempted murder