Portage County deputies arrest driver with drugs, gun

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver pulled over Monday evening for a traffic violation had illegal drugs, drug paraphernalia, a gun and ammunition in their vehicle, according to Portage County Sheriff deputies.

Deputies James and Deputy Bradley said they pulled over the driver near the 9000 block of Stanley Road in Windham after he allegedly had a lanes of travel violation.

The deputies said the driver tried to flee, but was stopped by their K9.

Deputies said the drugs included about 14 ounces of methamphetamine, cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms and marijuana, all packaged for distribution.

The driver also had $600 in cash and a suspended license, deputies said.

Deputies added the driver had active warrants in Geauga County and the passenger had active warrants through Kent.

