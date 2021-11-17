2 Strong 4 Bullies
Rapid COVID-19 testing in Summit County

(MAKO Medical)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Need a COVID-19 test before hitting the road for Thanksgiving or when you return home?

Summit County is having a drive through clinic on Nov. 23 and Nov. 30.

The clinics will be held from 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at 1867 W. Market Street in Akron.

Health officials said both the rapid antigen and take home rapid tests will be available with results in 20-30 minutes.

Click here to make an appointment.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

