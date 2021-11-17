Summit County mom claims her special needs son was assaulted and the district didn’t inform her

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron mom claims her special needs child was attacked at school, and she’s furious because of the way the district handled it.

Angela Sage said when she went to pick up her special needs son from Ritzman Elementary School last Thursday, he came out hysterically crying with an ice pack on his head. He told her another student had punched him.

“He broke down in tears,” Sage said. “He said that the kid had punched him in the side of the head in the library, and he couldn’t hear anything. He had the ice pack already for 20-30 minutes. Nobody called me. Nobody informed me. He has epilepsy. He has brain damage already to the right side of the brain from epilepsy. They know that they’re supposed to notify me right away; they never did.”

As soon as she realized her 10-year-old son C.J. had been attacked, Sage marched into the school’s office demanding to speak to the principal or the school nurse. She says she was told that neither was available.

19 News asked the Akron Public School district why the mother wasn’t notified. The district said they cannot comment due to federal information privacy laws.

The mom went home and filed a report with Akron Police. The next day she took her son to his neurologist at Akron Children’s Hospital.

“They definitely said he had a concussion from it,” explained Sage. “He had bruising the next day. The swelling went down by the next day because we kept ice on it all night. There was bruising along the side of his face; it looked like broken blood vessels through here, and then he had bruising behind his ear where he said the kid hit him in the ear and he couldn’t hear anything for a minute and like it was buzzing.”

Ever since the assault, C.J. says he is afraid to go back to school.

“This kid said that he was a disappointment to his parents because of the problems that he has,” the mother said. “You know he has ticks; he has Tourette’s, he’s special needs. He asked me, mom am I disappointed I said, no, you’re the best thing that ever happened to me.”

The mom claims the child that attacked her son has not been disciplined. 19 News reached out to the school for comment, and they told us they couldn’t go into any specifics because discussing the case would compromise the safety of at least one student.

The district went on to say, “When parents say a child will start discipline, they really don’t know because we don’t reveal that, and we don’t share with anyone what kind of discipline is given to any child because of the federal privacy laws. So, any parent saying that to make it sound as if we’re not being transparent doesn’t understand that our primary concern in many of these cases is to fiercely protect the privacy rights of our children.”

“It’s been an ongoing thing; he’s been bullying him,” said Sage.

Sage said she has gone to the school before with concerns about this same child bullying her son because of his special needs.

The district did agree to transfer C.J. Sage said her son will start at Windemere Elementary on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.