Teen girl shot in broad daylight in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 15-year-old girl was injured Wednesday afternoon when shots were fired in broad daylight in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood.

Cleveland police said the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the left leg and is in serious condition.

The shooting happened in the 5100 block of Outhwaite Avenue near E. 55th Street.

Following the shooting, first responders took her to MetroHealth for treatment.

Cleveland police said there is no suspect information, and the investigation is active.

Contact police if you have information about this shooting.

