2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Teen girl shot in broad daylight in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood

Teen girl shot in broad daylight in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood
Teen girl shot in broad daylight in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood(Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams and Harry Boomer
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 15-year-old girl was injured Wednesday afternoon when shots were fired in broad daylight in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood.

Cleveland police said the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the left leg and is in serious condition.

The shooting happened in the 5100 block of Outhwaite Avenue near E. 55th Street.

Following the shooting, first responders took her to MetroHealth for treatment.

Cleveland police said there is no suspect information, and the investigation is active.

Contact police if you have information about this shooting.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s daughter has died
Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say

Latest News

Baker Mayfield
Baker Mayfield
Traffic alert
Chagrin Boulevard in Beachwood closed due to injury crash
Dinosaur exhibit at Cleveland Museum of Natural History (Source: WOIO)
Admission to Cleveland Museum of Natural History now $1 for SNAP participants
Pre- and post-Thanksgiving rapid COVID-19 tests available in Summit County