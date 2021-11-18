2 Strong 4 Bullies
1 dead, 2 injured after shooting at Cleveland home known for drug activity

By Nicole Meyer
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Tuesday, Nov. 16 around 6:31 a.m., officers responded to the 4000 block of East 114th Street for shots fired, according to Cleveland Police.

Upon arrival, officers found a 46-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the back on the porch and rendered aid.

A 59-year-old man was found inside the residence and pronounced deceased and EMS transported the 46-year-old to University Hospitals for treatment, according to police.

Preliminary investigation from the members of the Homicide Unit showed that both victims live at the home which is known for drug activity, according to police.

An unknown person kicked in the door and began firing before fleeing the scene.

On Nov. 17, a third victim, a 59-year-old woman, was found with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to police.

A person of interest has not been identified and the matter remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464.

Anonymous information can be provided by calling CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME and a cash reward of up to $5000 may be available.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

