AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police have arrested two of the three suspects accused in a brutal, violent beating of three people, two of them veterans.

The attack took place Oct. 30 outside of the Firestone Memorial American Legion Post on Kenmore Boulevard.

Police said Cody Sell, 19, was taken into custody Wednesday and booked into the Summit County Jail.

According to a news release, 19-year-old Shaun Husk, Jr. landed behind bars Nov. 4 after being arrested at a Garfield Street home.

Police said the third suspect, 25-year-old Michael Baratko, remains on the loose.

2 arrested, 1 at large in beating of veterans outside of American Legion Post (Source: WOIO)

The incident began when a group of men pulled up in the back of the post and confronted one of the victims as he smoked a cigarette.

When the men were turned away in a robbery attempt, at least three of them jumped out of the car and started beating the man.

The other two men noticed what was happening outside when they glanced at a monitor that is connected to a camera outside of the post.

They rushed outside to help but were no match for the suspects.

All three victims suffered facial and head injuries during the attack, according to the release.

“People just don’t care anymore, they just do what they want regardless of other people’s rights. You should respect others as much as you do yourself, so those guys must not think much of themselves to begin with,” one of the victims told 19 News.

Contact Akron police if you see Michael Baratko or know his location.

Akron Police Department Detective Bureau: 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip

Summit County Crimestoppers: 330-434-COPS

Text a tip to TIPSCO at 274637.

