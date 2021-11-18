2 carjackings, 1 attempted carjacking by armed suspects in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Two carjackings and one attempt carjacking happened in less than two hours Wednesday evening, according to Lakewood police.

Lakewood police said the suspects in all three crimes were armed and they are investigating if they are connected.

According to police, two suspects approached a man as he was getting out of his car on Nicholson Avenue near Emerson Avenue around 7:30 p.m.

The driver refused to hand over the keys and the suspects pushed him to the ground before running away.

Around 8 p.m., a Jeep Compass was taken from the owner on Merl Avenue near Nicholson Avenue. The vehicle owner was not injured.

Shortly after the carjacking, Lakewood police officers spotted the Jeep and attempted to stop it.

Officers said they chased the driver of the stolen Jeep into Cleveland before stopping the chase for safety reasons.

Cleveland police later found the Jeep unoccupied and it was returned to the owner.

At 8:45 p.m., a driver was carjacked after she pulled into the City Center parking lot at the intersection of Warren Road and Detroit Avenue.

The owner was pushed to the ground, but not injured.

Lakewood police said there are no arrests and anyone with information is asked to call them at 216-521-6773.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.