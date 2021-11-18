2 North Olmsted schools will close at the end of this school year

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - North Olmsted School Board members voted Wednesday evening to close two school buildings at the end of this school year.

The two schools closing are Spruce Elementary and Forest Elementary.

Effective for the 2022-2023 school year, pre-k and kindergarten students will be at Birch Primary School, first through 3rd graders will be at Chestnut and Maple Intermediate Schools and fourth and fifth graders will be at Pine Intermediate School.

Grades six through eight are at North Olmsted Middle School.

“This plan provides educational benefits for our students such as having an English language learner teacher at each building, a dedicated school counselor at each building as well as help balance class sizes across all grade levels,” said North Olmsted Schools Superintendent David Brand.

