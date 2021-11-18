2-year-old nearly hit after wandering onto Stark County highway; father arrested for child endangering

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 2-year-old girl is lucky to be alive after she wandered away from home and onto the highway in Plain Township.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office arrested her father, 25-year-old Bruce Thompson, for child endangering as well as an outstanding warrant.

The incident happened Tuesday outside a home on 30th Street NE near U.S. 62.

According to a sheriff’s office incident report, a driver called authorities to request a welfare check after she almost ran over the little girl.

The report said the 2-year-old, who was barefoot, had just stepped onto the road when the driver was forced to swerve to avoid hitting her.

The driver stopped to check on the girl, the report said, and called authorities after speaking to Thompson, saying he was “out of it.”

When deputies responded, Thompson said he’d left the children alone while he went to the restroom, according to the report.

He was arrested and taken to Stark County Jail, according to the report, and deputies notified Stark County Child Protective Services of the incident.

