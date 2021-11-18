27-year-old Summit County man struck by car while running from a dog

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 27-year-old man was seriously injured after he was struck by a car while being chased from a dog.

The accident happened around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Portage Lakes Drive and Peach Drive in Coventry Township.

The Coventry Township man was hit by a Chevrolet Equinox driven by a 49-year-old woman.

The victim is being treated at Akron City Hospital.

Summit County Sheriff deputies said the crash remains under investigation.

