27-year-old Summit County man struck by car while running from a dog
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 27-year-old man was seriously injured after he was struck by a car while being chased from a dog.
The accident happened around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Portage Lakes Drive and Peach Drive in Coventry Township.
The Coventry Township man was hit by a Chevrolet Equinox driven by a 49-year-old woman.
The victim is being treated at Akron City Hospital.
Summit County Sheriff deputies said the crash remains under investigation.
