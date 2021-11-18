2 Strong 4 Bullies
8-year-old boy dies in Akron house fire

By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 8:46 AM EST
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An eight-year-old boy was killed in a fire early Thursday morning.

Akron firefighters were called out to the home in the 2100 block of 11th St. SW around 4 a.m.

The little boy was found on the second floor and pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The Summit County Medical Examiner identified the victim as David Johnson.

Firefighters said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

