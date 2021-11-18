Bedford School Board to lay out return class plan for high schoolers

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Bedford City School board is presenting its plan for high school students to return to the building starting November 29. at Thursday night’s board meeting, according to the school board’s agenda.

Bedford High School went to remote learning on October 25th after several fights and threats that took place around that time.

At that time, students were to return to class the following week, but the district soon after announced students would remain on remote instruction to November 29th.

The high school administration requested the extension, the district said, to hire more security and “social-emotional” learning staff needed after fights between students resulted in injuries to both students and staff who broke up the fights, the release said.

“They are adjusting, and many of them are struggling,” Celico wrote. “We’ll also be emphasizing our social-emotional programs, even more when students return to the building to try to help those who are having a hard time.”

