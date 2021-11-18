2 Strong 4 Bullies
LIVE: Biden to sign 3 law enforcement support bills into law

By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 8:12 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) - President Joe Biden will sign three bills into law at the White House Thursday morning: the Protecting America’s First Responders Act of 2021, the Confidentiality Opportunities for Peer Support Counseling Act or the COPS Counseling Act, and the Jaime Zapata and Victor Avila Federal Officers and Employees Protection Act.

The bipartisan first responders protection bill is designed to offer improved access to benefits for those disabled in the line of duty.

The COPS Counseling Act sets forth requirements for peer support counseling programs for law enforcement officers.

The Zapata and Avila bill ensures “individuals who have killed or attempted to kill U.S. federal officers and employees serving abroad can be brought to justice and prosecuted in the United States,” Sen. Chuck Grassley, one of the bill’s cosponsors, said in a news release.

The bill is named in honor of Immigration and Customs Enforcement special agents Jaime Zapata and Victor Avila, who were attacked by Mexican drug cartels in San Luis Potosi, Mexico on Feb. 15, 2011. Zapata died from his injuries.

Though the two suspects accused in the attack were taken into custody and convicted, an appeals court threw out the convictions in 2020 because of concerns over jurisdiction since the crimes were committed outside the U.S.

