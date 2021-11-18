Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods: “I think I can definitely do a better job”

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After Sunday’s 45-7 blowout loss, Browns defensive coordinator said he was surprised by the failures on 3rd down, isn’t bothered by Myles Garrett’s comments and admits he can personally do a better job.

Garrett said postgame that the team made “no adjustments” on defense, which many took as a shot at Woods.

“I heard that. I talked to Myles coming off of the field at halftime, and I have seen him since,” Woods said Thursday in Berea. “We have not had that conversation. In the first half of the game, I think the first series we got them to third-an-eight, third-and-seven, third-and-13 so when those things happen, you feel like you are doing good. Then they had the one-play series, and then the next series, we got them to three third downs again – I think third-and-one, third-and-five and third-and-nine – so we were getting them in manageable situations. We just were not able to get off of the field. At halftime, we did not have as much time as we normally have because we had to talk about so many things defensively to try to fix it. There were a couple of things that I said I wanted to do in the second half, I called them the first series and we went three-and-out. I think when you lose that way, everybody is trying to figure out what happen. As coaches and as players, we just have to make sure that we work together, communicate and get things fixed.”

The Browns host Detroit at 1 p.m. Sunday.

