Cleveland Heights Police release body-cam video of pursuit that ended with crash into house(video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Heights Police released body-cam video of pursuit that ended with a crash of the suspect’s car into a house in the early hours of Friday, November 12.

According to Cleveland Heights police, the driver hit home at the intersection of South Taylor Road and Fairmount Boulevard.

The resident was sleeping when the car landed in his kitchen.

He was not injured.

Police found marijuana in the car; we’re still waiting to hear back about charges.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.