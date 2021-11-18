2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Police arrest babysitter involved in child abuse case involving 3-month-old baby

By Sara Goldenberg
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 9:37 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Teresa Lawson has been charged with felonious assault in the abuse case of a 3-month-old baby.

Teresa Lawson is being charged with felonious assault in the abuse case of a 3-month-old baby.(Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office)

19 Investigates has learned Cleveland Police are investigating a child abuse case involving a 3-month-old baby who has been fighting for her life.

Her mom claims a babysitter, who is also a family member, hurt her daughter.

Zyia is still recovering at MetroHealth Hospital System.

Her mom Rashae Henderson said she was able to open her eyes Wednesday after suffering a traumatic brain bleed.

She claims her baby was covered in bruises when she picked her up from the babysitter.

Henderson told 19 Investigates she dropped Zyia off at a family member’s house Thursday night on Cleveland’s west side.

She needed a babysitter overnight while she went to work.

“I called to check on my daughter like every two hours to make sure my daughter was okay,” Henderson said.

At some point the next day, Henderson told police her family member told her over the phone there had been an accident.

“She was like, you gonna be mad at me, but your baby fell. She rolled off the bed,” Henderson said.

Henderson said she called on video chat, demanding to see Zyia.

“When I seen my baby, my baby’s face was completely messed up. Her whole face—bruises everywhere,” she said.

Henderson said she rushed over to get her baby, then she drove her home and called 911.

“They pretty much said my baby didn’t fall,” she said, pausing.

“She was beaten,” she said.

Henderson said Zyia had strokes and seizures on Friday and wasn’t opening her eyes.

She said if she had waited to pick up her daughter, this could have been much worse.

“I want to know what happened to my baby; I want her in jail. She shouldn’t be out here walking free and my baby fighting for her life,” Henderson said.

According to the police report, the babysitter showed up to the hospital and told police it was an accident.

She told police she fell asleep on the bed with the baby on her chest.

Her mom told us Zyia would have serious life-long injuries.

The Cleveland Police Sex Crimes and Child Abuse Unit is investigating the case.

19 Investigates has not learned of any arrests in this case at this time.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

