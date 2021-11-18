CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Cleveland store owner survives point blank shot to the face

“From the description the hospital has given me, they aimed to shoot him in the head, he looked up, and they shot (him),” his daughter told 19 News, adding that a bullet hit his glasses and ricocheted toward his cheek. “It didn’t damage his cheekbone, but it went through and came out by the hinge of the jaw. It’s literally a through and through shot.”

"It was literally a through and through shot." Raw interview with the daughter of a 64-year-old man shot in the face at point blank range as he worked the counter of the corner store he owns. pic.twitter.com/yhMk059ZmC — Jim Nelson (@JimNelsonTV) November 18, 2021

Police said they responded to the store at the corner of East 156th and Holmes in the Collinwood neighborhood around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the police report, the victim told investigators a heavy-set black woman entered the store, placed a plastic bag on the counter, and demanded money. After the clerk told the woman he didn’t have any money, she fired a gun, the report said.

Both the shooter and another person who waited outside ran away from the scene on foot.

No arrests have been made as of late Wednesday night.

In 2009, another would-be robber entered the same store with a gun but dropped it during a struggle. The victim’s wife then grabbed a bottle of bleach and poured it on the man, chasing him away.

