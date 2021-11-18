2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland’s lead paint voucher pays to update homes

By Aria Janel
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland homeowners are waking up with vacating notices on their front doors but it’s not because they didn’t pay the rent or mortgage, it’s because of a toxic issue plaguing their home, lead paint.

Lawrence Plumber and his crew at Moe Work, make it so that families can stay in their homes.

“We come out and get rid of the lead hazards, “ said Plumber “you have to replace baseboards and doors windows, we do a lot of environmental cleaning”.

Older homes in Cleveland have a major lead problem, which isn’t a secret.

90 percent of rental homes in the city were built before lead-based paint was banned.

“The children, we’re trying to protect them, so they won’t get sick with liver disease or kidney issues,” said Plumber.

If you have a lead problem in your home the city is willing to help you with their voucher program. All you have to do is pay a third of the price and if you qualify the city will pay the rest.

Find out if you qualify here.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

