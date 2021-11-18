2 Strong 4 Bullies
Drunk woman enters school, demands meeting, Summit County Sheriff deputies say

(WILX)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 61-year-old Akron woman is facing criminal charges after she allegedly walked into a school while drunk and insisted she had a meeting with a staff member.

According To Summit County Sheriff deputies, the woman entered Green Middle School around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Staff members told the woman she didn’t have a meeting and asked her to leave.

Deputies said the woman refused to leave and began to cause a disturbance.

She is now charged with OVI and criminal trespass.

