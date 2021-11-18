Fire leaves 11- year old fighting for her life 2 weeks later

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Aria Janel
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 8:35 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A mother is still at a loss for words as she recalls the night her home went up in flames.

Olecia Smith and her 11-year-old daughter Delainey were woken up by the smell of smoke nearly two weeks ago.

“I’m like Delainey, Delainey can you hear me, if you can hear me come to mommy come to mommy,” said Smith.

Smith says she never did get to her daughter, and it haunts her to this day.

She wants to thank the heroic firefighters that were able to rescue the child.

“She was basically dead on the scene, and they were able to bring my baby back, " said Smith “ it just all happened so fast it just seemed like a dream. I feel like I’m asleep, but I’m awake”.

Smith was just released from the hospital; our team was there when she saw her home and neighbors for the first time since the fire.

Her daughter, Delainey, is still in MetroHealth Hospital.

The 11-year-old is in critical condition. Her lungs are badly damaged by the smoke, and she is waiting to have her second skin graft surgery. The first, not successful.

“It’s just devastating. I can just only take one day at a time,” said Smith.

The family was told it was because of electrical issues that the fire started; it not only left them without a home but four other families.

“My whole life is just gone; I don’t know what to do, " said Smith.

A restoration team was beginning work on the building Wednesday, but restoring the lives ripped apart will take a lot longer.

So far, the community has helped raise more than 11 thousand dollars to help this family as they wait for Delainey to recover.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

