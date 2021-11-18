FIRST ALERT: Lake effect snow in the area tonight and tomorrow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Colder air building in today. Blustery west winds at 10-20 mph. The rain this morning will end from west to east. Mostly cloudy sky the remainder of the day. Afternoon temperatures in the 40s. A good 20 degree drop from yesterday afternoon. Lake effect snow develops this evening. It could briefly start out as some rain, but we are thinking mostly snow later this evening and overnight. A west steering wind puts most of the action along the lakeshore and east of Cleveland. Several inches of snow could happen if a persistent bands sets up. Overnight temperatures drop well in the 30s. The steering wind shifts more to the northwest by tomorrow morning. This will spread the lake effect farther inland, including more of Cuyahoga County. This could have a potential big impact on the morning drive. High temperatures tomorrow around 40 degrees.

