19 First Alert Weather Day: Lake effect snow bands and squalls overnight and early Friday; half a foot in some areas

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lake effect moisture is beginning to stream off of Lake Erie, and will continue to do so through the night.

Expect periods of lake effect snow through the night and into early Friday morning.

Squalls will reduce visibility for travelers and may briefly coat the roadways, where the snow persists.

Most of the impacts (and most of the accumulation) will be across Cuyahoga, Lake, and Geauga counties, as well as inland Ashtabula County, where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect.

*WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY* for Cuyahoga, Lake, and Geauga counties, as well as Ashtabula Inland, from tonight through tomorrow morning. ❄️ Highest accumulations will be in extreme eastern Cuyahoga County and in Geauga County. #ohwx pic.twitter.com/suFNIeWMrb — Snow-mantha Roberts ❄ (@SamRobertsWX) November 18, 2021

The snow will gradually wind down by noon tomorrow.

We’ll get a break in the active weather on Saturday before widespread rain moves in on Sunday.

This will impact the Browns game.

If you’re headed to First Energy Stadium on Sunday afternoon, be sure to wear something warm and waterproof.

Our next big weather-maker will arrive on Monday, just in time for Thanksgiving travelers.

We’re expecting periods of rain and snow on Monday.

Another major issue on Monday will be the wind.

Winds may gust upwards of 40 to 50 mph, prompting sporadic power outages.

Tuesday will bring lake effect snow showers, causing additional travel difficulties, especially in the Primary Snow Belt.

Wednesday is one of, if not the, busiest travel days of the year.

At this time both Wednesday and Thursday (Thanksgiving) are looking dry.

