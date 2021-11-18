2 Strong 4 Bullies
Health officials to give update on COVID-19 in Ohio

By Avery Williams
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Health officials will provide an update Thursday on the spread of COVID-19 in Ohio as well as youth behavioral health.

A press conference will take place virtually at 11 a.m. Watch in the video player below.

Speakers include Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Ohio Department of Health Director; Joseph Gastaldo, Medical Director of Infectious Diseases at OhioHealth, and Mary Beth DeWitt, Chief of Child Psychology at Dayton Children’s Hospital.

This story will be updated.

