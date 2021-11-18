How to see the lunar eclipse Friday morning in northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The longest lunar eclipse of the century is happening early Friday morning.

By just after 2 o’clock Friday morning, folks will be able to see the moon pass through the dark shadow of Earth.

Peak eclipse will be at 4:01 AM. This is almost a total lunar eclipse, with the maximum being at 97 percent.

The moon will exit the dark shadow of Earth by 5:46 AM.

LUNAR ECLIPSE FRIDAY MORNING:

Cloud cover won't be in our favor along the lakeshore, but areas inland have a better opportunity to see a near TOTAL lunar eclipse! pic.twitter.com/ijQtfe10ah — Kelly SNOWbeck ❄️ (@KellyDWeather) November 17, 2021

This is also called the Blood Moon because the moon will have a reddish tint to it during the eclipse.

That is almost two hours to check out the eclipse from start to finish, but cloud cover will be the biggest problem in northeast Ohio.

We are expecting lake effect snow to develop overnight, especially in areas in the snowbelt.

EARLY TOMORROW MORNING: Lake effect snow and snow squalls in the highlighted zones. Whiteouts in squalls. Potential high impact on the early morning rush. https://t.co/ESQdTDT70D pic.twitter.com/H7XQkVcvPQ — Jeff Tanchak (@JeffTanchak19) November 18, 2021

Cloud cover will be a problem for most areas directly along the lakeshore.

Cloud cover Friday morning (WOIO)

The farther south you go, the better chance you have of getting a more clear view.

Special thanks to astronomer Jay Reynolds for information on Friday’s lunar eclipse.

If you see it, be sure to share your photos with the 19 First Alert Weather team.

