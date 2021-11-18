2 Strong 4 Bullies
Stars of HBO hit 'Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump' talk to 19 News This Morning

'Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump' gives a rare, behind-the-scenes look at what's described as one...
'Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump' gives a rare, behind-the-scenes look at what's described as one of America's last remaining independent stations.(HBO)
By Damon Maloney
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - ‘Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump’ follows the day-to-day operations of KPVM-TV which is described as one of America’s last remaining independent television stations.

The six-part docu-series can be seen on HBO Max.

The TV station is located in Pahrump, Nevada which is about a 60-mile drive west of Las Vegas.

Vern Van Winkle is the owner. He founded the station in 1997 and is in the final stages of expanding operations into the Las Vegas television market.

The show offers a rare, behind-the-scenes look at how newscasts get on air, Van Winkle’s work to grow the business and the everyday people of Pahrump.

Van Winkle and his team joined 19 News This Morning Anchor Damon Maloney and 19 News This Morning Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak to talk about the HBO show and all the attention it has generated since its debut.

