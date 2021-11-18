State House passes bill that would allow school teachers to be armed

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - House Bill 99, or the “School Safety Bill” has passed the Ohio House where it now heads to the senate. HB 99 would allow school teachers to carry a weapon on the premises if they complete Concealed Carry Weapon (CCW) training. Current laws require school employees to complete peace officer training if they would like to carry a weapon.

The peace officer training takes 747 hours to complete, while the CCW training is only a total of eight hours. The Ohio Education Association is also reporting that “HB 99 would prescribe state training requirements at a maximum of 20 hours of initial training and 4 additional hours to be completed annually.”

OEA opposes the bill.

