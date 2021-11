BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - On Nov. 17, a woman with a face tattoo used a counterfeit $100 bill at the Drug Mart on Pearl Road.

If you are able to help with identifying this suspect, contact Officer Shick #46 at 330-225-9111 or ashick@brunswick.oh.us.

