Browns RB Nick Chubb will return Sunday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Finally some good news for the Browns, who will get running back Nick Chubb back Sunday against Detroit.

Chubb missed last week’s 45-7 loss at New England due to COVID protocols.

“It was hard to watch for sure,” Chubb said Friday. “Seeing my team out there and not having it go our way, it was hard for me to watch, but it is a new week and a new opportunity. We still have everything ahead of us. We came out here, had a great practice and have to keep moving forward.”

Injured RB Kareem Hunt remains out for the Browns but is expected back in the next few weeks.

Tailgate 19 starts your day live at 11 a.m. on 19 News, then flip over to CW 43 immediately after the game for a live Meijer 5th Quarter.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.