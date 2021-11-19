2 Strong 4 Bullies
Charges dropped against second protester who used a bullhorn to disrupt a restaurant’s business

By Harry Boomer
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - About a dozen protesters gathered in the back of the Townhall Restaurant on West 25th Street in Cleveland.

They made themselves heard by using a loud bullhorn to disrupt the business at the popular eating place.

The protesters didn’t like the way the owner handled a personnel matter in which they called sexist and racist business practices.

Someone from the restaurant called the police and two people were charged.

Now both of them, including Sydner Yahner, have had those charges dropped after facing 8-years in jail for what their attorney called First Amendment free speech.

Yahner said she feels her rights were violated, “I think everybody is afforded those constitutional rights and I think as long as you peacefully exercise them there really should be no issue.”

