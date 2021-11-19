Cleveland Cooks: Rood Food & Pie shares recipe for brandy banana cream pie

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - This holiday season don’t limit yourself to the classic pumpkin pie.

The pastry chef at Rood Food & Pie in Lakewood shared her recipe and instructions for their popular brandy banana cream pie, so you can be the MVP of the holiday gathering.

BRANDY BANANA CREAM PIE

Ingredients

Crust

75 g melted butter

224 g vanilla cookie crumb

55 g sugar

Custard

144 g sugar

489 g half and half

30 g cornstarch

4 egg yolks

42 g butter

2 g vanilla

16 g brandy

Brandy whip

300 g heavy cream

63 g sugar

1.5 g vanilla

5 g brandy

Instructions

For pie crust:

Melt butter and combine with fine ground cookie crumb and sugar. Mix thoroughly and press mixture into pie tin.

Bake at 350 for ten minutes.

For custard:

Combine sugar, half and half, cornstarch, and egg yolks on stove in pan. Heat on medium until thick while whisking (about 5-6 minutes)

Once thickened, take off heat and add butter, vanilla, and brandy. Cool custard in fridge.

Whip all ingredients for whip cream in stand mixer until medium peaks.

To assemble:

Layer bananas in bottom of crust, top with 1/3 of custard. Dip vanilla wafers in brandy and layer on top of custard, top with another 1/3 of custard. Cut bananas and do one final layer on top of custard. Top pie with remaining custard. Cover with whip cream and drizzle top with caramel.

