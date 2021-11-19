2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland Cooks: Rood Food & Pie shares recipe for brandy banana cream pie

Rood Food & Pie makes a banana cream pie with cookies hand-dipped in brandy along with brandy...
Rood Food & Pie makes a banana cream pie with cookies hand-dipped in brandy along with brandy in the custard and whipped cream.(WOIO)
By Jen Picciano
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - This holiday season don’t limit yourself to the classic pumpkin pie.

The pastry chef at Rood Food & Pie in Lakewood shared her recipe and instructions for their popular brandy banana cream pie, so you can be the MVP of the holiday gathering.

BRANDY BANANA CREAM PIE

Ingredients

Crust

75 g melted butter

224 g vanilla cookie crumb

55 g sugar

Custard

144 g sugar

489 g half and half

30 g cornstarch

4 egg yolks

42 g butter

2 g vanilla

16 g brandy

Brandy whip

300 g heavy cream

63 g sugar

1.5 g vanilla

5 g brandy

Instructions

For pie crust:

Melt butter and combine with fine ground cookie crumb and sugar. Mix thoroughly and press mixture into pie tin.

Bake at 350 for ten minutes.

For custard:

Combine sugar, half and half, cornstarch, and egg yolks on stove in pan. Heat on medium until thick while whisking (about 5-6 minutes)

Once thickened, take off heat and add butter, vanilla, and brandy. Cool custard in fridge.

Whip all ingredients for whip cream in stand mixer until medium peaks.

To assemble:

Layer bananas in bottom of crust, top with 1/3 of custard. Dip vanilla wafers in brandy and layer on top of custard, top with another 1/3 of custard. Cut bananas and do one final layer on top of custard. Top pie with remaining custard. Cover with whip cream and drizzle top with caramel.

Find more recipes featured in Cleveland Cooks.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s daughter has died

Latest News

Cleveland Pickle and The Pickle Co. celebrate National Pickle Day with fried pickles.
Cleveland Cooks: Celebrating National Pickle Day with Cleveland Pickle
Monday, Nov. 15
Time to start thinking about Thanksgiving turkeys with Taste Buds
Cleveland Cooks, Nov. 5
Topping Ohio Pie Co. pizza with Thanksgiving leftovers on Cleveland Cooks
Ohio Pie Co. shows Jen Picciano how they make their Thanksgiving Leftovers Pizza
Topping Ohio Pie Co. pizza with Thanksgiving leftovers on Cleveland Cooks