FBI searches for man accused of robbing bank in Cuyahoga Falls
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 8:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland FBI is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of robbing a bank in Cuyahoga Falls.
An FBI spokesperson said it happened Nov. 1 at the PNC Bank located at 2150 State Rd.
Authorities released photos of the suspect, who is described as approximately 5′8″-5′10″ and between 20 and 24 years old.
The man entered the bank and handed the teller a note advising of the robbery, according to information released to 19 News.
No injuries were reported, the spokesperson said.
Contact Cuyahoga Falls police at 330-928-2181 or the Cleveland FBI at 877-FBI-OHIO with tips.
Anonymous tips are accepted and reward money is available.
