FBI searches for man accused of robbing bank in Cuyahoga Falls

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland FBI is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of robbing a bank in Cuyahoga Falls.

An FBI spokesperson said it happened Nov. 1 at the PNC Bank located at 2150 State Rd.

Authorities released photos of the suspect, who is described as approximately 5′8″-5′10″ and between 20 and 24 years old.

The FBI is searching for a man accused of robbing a bank in Cuyahoga Falls. Have a seen him? (Source: Cleveland FBI)

The man entered the bank and handed the teller a note advising of the robbery, according to information released to 19 News.

No injuries were reported, the spokesperson said.

Contact Cuyahoga Falls police at 330-928-2181 or the Cleveland FBI at 877-FBI-OHIO with tips.

Anonymous tips are accepted and reward money is available.

